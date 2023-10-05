SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced time travel in Avengers: Endgame, but four years later, Loki season 2 has broken one of the major rules established by Marvel Studios' 2019 movie.

Endgame also established a certain number of time travel rules, the biggest of which was that if someone traveled back in time and changed the past, it wouldn't affect the present. As Smart Hulk explains, "If you travel to the past, that past becomes your future, and your former present becomes the past, which can't now be changed by your new future.

This goes against everything Smart Hulk, and by extension Avengers: Endgame, established in terms of how time travel works in the MCU. If changing the past affected the future, then everything from the Avengers' time heist would've had ripple effects and when they returned to their present, it would've been completely different. headtopics.com

How Marvel Could Explain Loki Season 2's Time Travel Retcon There's one repeating line in Loki that helps to explain why the God of Mischief was able to change the future by changing the past: Time works differently in the TVA. It's a constant refrain in Loki season 1, and that theme has continued into season 2.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.