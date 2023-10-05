Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced time travel in Avengers: Endgame, but four years later, Loki season 2 has broken one of the major rules established by Marvel Studios' 2019 movie.
Endgame also established a certain number of time travel rules, the biggest of which was that if someone traveled back in time and changed the past, it wouldn't affect the present. As Smart Hulk explains, "If you travel to the past, that past becomes your future, and your former present becomes the past, which can't now be changed by your new future.
This goes against everything Smart Hulk, and by extension Avengers: Endgame, established in terms of how time travel works in the MCU. If changing the past affected the future, then everything from the Avengers' time heist would've had ripple effects and when they returned to their present, it would've been completely different. headtopics.com
How Marvel Could Explain Loki Season 2's Time Travel Retcon There's one repeating line in Loki that helps to explain why the God of Mischief was able to change the future by changing the past: Time works differently in the TVA. It's a constant refrain in Loki season 1, and that theme has continued into season 2.