Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Circle season 5 continued the popular reality TV show with an exciting, brand-new twist that shook up the series. The series combines the premises of CBS' Big Brother and MTV's Catfish: The TV Show, and for The Circle season 5, added elements of Love Is Blind sprinkled in.

Similar to other series on the platform, Netflix dropped a few episodes per week for several weeks, building up to the finale, where The Circle winner Sam Carmona took home a cash prize. In the past, the episodes have dropped four at a time. Netflix did not announce whether it would continue to follow this formula but ultimately dropped four weekly episodes over three weeks.

The Circle Season 5 News Viewers are used to twists throughout each season, but The Circle season 5's twist was far more elaborate. As Netflix explained, “Officially called The Circle: Singles, [this season] will follow players who claim to be romantically available as they jockey for popularity with their sequestered co-stars.” Of course, in true The Circle fashion, honesty is optional. headtopics.com

The Circle Season 5 Premiere Date The first four episodes of The Circle season 5 were dropped on Netflix on December 28, 2022, at 12 a.m. PST. Episodes 5-8 premiered on January 4, 2023, followed by episodes 9-12 on January 11 and the finale on January 18. While the singles-only twist was significant, the show's structure remained the same as previous seasons.

