Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

The Dune miniseries director John Harrison hopes Denis Villeneuve's movies will bring new viewers to his adaptation.
Ahead of the Dune: Part Two release date in March 2024, the Dune miniseries director spoke to ComicBook and shared his praise for Villeneuve's movies. Harrison, who wrote and directed the Dune miniseries, says he is "very excited" about what Villeneuve is doing with the story and hopes it will introduce newcomers to his previous adaptation.
I'm very excited about it. Richard Rubenstein and I were still involved in the development of several attempts to try and get it off the ground after my miniseries. And maybe fortunately, some of those never came to pass because I think what Denis Villeneuve has done is just fantastic. And I love him as a director. headtopics.com
And I hope it does introduce a whole new audience to the Dune world. If they are able to get back and see my miniseries, I'm very proud of them. We were able to ... I think the success of them, they won a couple of Emmys and they were hugely successful here and abroad. I think they gave people faith that Dune actually could be adapted again.