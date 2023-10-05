Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Phase 5's Loki season 2 sees the addition of an exciting new character known as Ouroboros to the MCU.

Loki's season 1 finale ended with Sylvie, played brilliantly be Sophia Di Martino, killing He Who Remains, which created thousands of branching timelines, and trapping Loki in a very different version of the TVA, ruled over by Kang the Conqueror himself rather than the fictitious Time Keepers.

Ouroboros' Role In Loki Season 2 Explained Ke Huy Quan's Ouroboros is revealed to be the chief engineer of the TVA - and, in fact, their only engineer. As such, he's responsible for the upkeep and repair of all of the faction's tools, including their time travel devices, which gives him some complicated tech to take care of. headtopics.com

Ouroboros In Marvel Comics Explained There are a few different representations of Ouroboros in the pages of Marvel Comics. The Oculus Oroboros is introduced as a conduit of elemental magic, that depicts a variation on the classic ouroboros shape of a snake eating its tail by featuring a second snake.

It's unclear whether these idea will translate into Loki season 2, though the TVA's time-twisting technology has already been shown to trap individuals in time loops, as Loki was berated by Lady Sif over and over again as punishment. headtopics.com

