Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Aside from the main storyline of Cyberpunk 2077's spy thriller DLC Phantom Liberty, the expansion also has several new gigs that V can choose to take on along the way. Gigs are entirely optional but often can provide some good rewards and experience, in addition to providing some colorful backstory and lore for the game.

[Warning: The following article contains mild spoilers for Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty.] The DLC Phantom Liberty adds a substantial amount of new content to Cyberpunk 2077 through both its main story of political intrigue and spy escapades, and also the many side jobs and gigs available that are crafted to enlarge the experience.

To get the result that makes Mr. Hands the happiest, it's best to try to keep everyone alive. The quest has a lot of moral ambiguity, however, which can lead to some thoughtful and philosophical pondering.

Hasan is a thief who V has to track down from a scav den in a Dogtown scraper jail cell. After breaking Hasan out, V has a decision to make about whether to give Hasan and the schematics to Mr. Hands, who will turn them all over to Zetatech, and likely torture and kill Hasan, or V can free Hasan and send the schematics to Mr. Hands.

3 Gig: Waiting For Dodger Phantom Liberty's gig "Waiting for Dodger" adds a lot of humor to an otherwise very emotionally-heavy game. Any fan of Cyberpunk Edgerunners will also be interested to see that the main NPC that V works with in this gig is a new Phantom Liberty character, Stella Ramos, who is the sister of Sasha Yakovleva from Edgerunners.

