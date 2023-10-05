Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

With a total of seven different Shadow Pokémon at their disposal, defeating Team GO Rocket Leader Arlo in Pokémon GO in October 2023 will be a challenge. If Trainers are to succeed, they'll need a trio of Pokémon that can exploit any of Leader Arlo's Pokémon's weaknesses.
SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The relieving news is that Leader Arlo's Pokémon are the same as last month. As a result, trainers will be familiar with how to beat Arlo in October, making the battle a little easier. As is the case with beating Sierra & Cliff in Pokémon GO.
Defeating any of the Team GO Rocket Leaders (Arlo, Sierra, and Cliff) will reward Trainers with 1,000 Stardust, a chance to catch one of the Leader's Shadow Pokémon, and any two bundle items.Arlo's Team For October 2023 in Pokémon GO Leader Arlo's first Pokémon in October 2023 is Normal-type Aipom. This is the one Pokémon every Trainer will have to face first. headtopics.com
Leader Arlo's third and final wave of Pokémon will be one of the three out of Normal-type Snorlax, Bug- and Steel-type Scizor or Electric- and Steel-type Magnezone, according to PokemonGoHub. Best Pokémon GO Counters For Arlo in October 2023 You will want to utilize either Machamp or Lucario to kick off the fight against Leader Arlo. Both Pokémon are Fighting-type, which is Aipom's one weakness. Either one will also work well in the later rounds against Sharpedo, Snorlax, and Magnezone.