Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary With DC currently gearing up for a new cinematic universe, plenty of casting rumors are spinning — including the fate of the DCEU's Aquaman, Jason Momoa, who is often fancast as DC's Main Man, Lobo. In a new short story for Halloween, Lobo's daughter Crush points out his perfect MCU counterpart as well: Wolverine.
This surprising comparison takes place in the story "Happy Hal(Lobo)ween!" by Hans Rodionoff, Adam F. Goldberg, Danny Earls, Patricio Delpeche, and Dave Sharpe from DC's Ghouls Just Wanna Have Fun #1. Lobo crashes his daughter's apartment to force her to help him come up with the perfect Halloween costume.
This leads Lobo to dress up as a litany of Hugh Jackman characters, but never the iconic X-Men character. Finally, exhausted by her father, Crush suggests she dress up as the other superhero that Lobo bears a striking resemblance to: Aquaman.
One of the most popular fan casts for Lobo is none other than Jason Momoa, who also plays Aquaman in the ill-fated DCEU. This fan cast is so popular that the actor has even responded to it, and it seems DC is completely aware of the demand.
Jason Momoa Would Make the Perfect Lobo DC is well aware that fans want Momoa to play Lobo, and the actor himself is even up to the task.