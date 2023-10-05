Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The complex Django Unchained ending begs for further explanation, as the story is much deeper than what it initially appears to be. Considered by many to be one of the greatest films in the Tarantino vault, Django Unchained starts as a gunslinging Western and quickly transforms into a tragic story of undying love.

The ride off into the darkness is an ominous symbol of the dark road ahead for the couple. Not only would they have to somehow make their way out of the Deep South during a time when slavery had not yet been abolished, but Hildi and Django would also be surrounded by enemies actively hunting them for the crimes they just committed.

Candyland represents not just slave ownership, but oppression as a whole. Throughout the grounds, there are slaves in every room performing all sorts of unspeakable acts and being treated in the cruelest, most inhumane ways. headtopics.com

Why Candie Insists On Shaking Dr. Schultz's Hand Calvin Candie and Dr. Schultz are the polar opposites of one another. Dr. Schultz was the only White character who treated enslaved people with respect, addressing them by name and treating them like equals. He's even able to set a few free, like Django. Calvin Candie, on the other hand, is infamous for being mean, cruel, and ignorant.

How Stephen Realized Django & Dr. Schultz's Plan The moment when Stephen (Samuel L. Jackson) realizes Django and Hildi know each other is the exact point in the film where things go downhill. Although this may seem like a sharp left, a reexamining of the scene gives away why it is so easy for Stephen to put two and two together. headtopics.com

