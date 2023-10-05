Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Quick Links The Forza series has been the go-to racing series for Xbox players since all the way back in 2005, and in spite of various challengers nothing else has quite compared. Along the way, gamers have also been introduced to the Forza Horizon series, with an expansive approach to racing in a series that is always improving.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Forza Motorsport looks to provide another comprehensive motor racing experience. Promising over 500 cars to choose from and 20 real-world tracks with varied layouts, it aims to give another Forza game that delivers a veritable racing buffet. As it turns out, the final version of the game does a fantastic job.

Let’s Race When it comes to moment-to-moment racing, Forza Motorsport truly delivers. The variety of the circuits and the options for car models means there's a tremendous scope for different racing experiences, so the player can pick and choose what works for them if they want to just play around. headtopics.com

This is mainly down to the brilliant way that Forza Motorsport provides a different feel for each and every car. This is something that Forza has always been able to execute well, and Forza Motorsport doesn't buck the trend.

Forza Motorsport also does give players a decent level of customization when it comes to options like difficulty and driver assists. This means that users can help create their own experience tailored to their preferences, although it doesn't quite reach the levels of customization that the likes of the wonderfully malleable F1 23 can provide. headtopics.com

