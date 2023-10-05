Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! Contains spoilers for Catwoman #57!There's one hero in Gotham that Red Hood respects more than others. While facing off against his former mentor, Jason Todd informs Batman of a hero that the vigilante is starting to hold in high regard.

In Catwoman #57 by Tini Howard and Nico Leon, Batman is still in shock from losing his Batcave to Vandal Savage. As Bruce makes his next plans to stop Catwoman's newest criminal enterprise, Selina is one step ahead. She comes up with a plan to train her underlings to become car thieves and puts Red Hood in charge of the operation.

As Red Hood and a group of thieves pose as valets, Batman comes to stop him. Jason leads Bruce on a chase to distract him while Selina and several of her trainees rob a gala blind. Batman doesn't hold back from his former sidekick and yanks Red Hood off of his motorcycle with a grapple gun. headtopics.com

Red Hood Respects Catwoman and Her Ideas to Change Gotham The "Gotham War" crossover has made some major cracks in the Bat-Family. While Batman was recovering from Knight Terrors, Catwoman began training low-level criminals to break out on their own and target Gotham's wealthiest.

Batman has lost nearly all his allies due to them seeing the validity of Catwoman's plans but it's surprising to see Jason on board with her. After all, just a few years before this, he spent his days terrorizing those who broke the law, killing an untold number of criminals. Now he's wholeheartedly endorsing Selina's plan. Admittedly, his line of logic makes sense. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.