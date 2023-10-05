Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Amazon Prime Video has a lot of great mystery movies, but subscribers may have to sift through them to find the streaming service's best offerings. Mystery movies can be some of the most thrilling types of entertainment, especially when they are well-crafted.

Prime Video stays stocked with mystery movies because of these advantages, ensuring that fans of this genre have a solid selection to choose from. The popularity of this category also means there is a wide range of quality in the world of mystery movies, which is reflected by the catalog of any given streaming service.

8 A Simple Favor A Simple Favor is another one of the best mystery movies available on Prime Video, and it's got the star power of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. A Simple Favor follows Kendrick's vlogger, Stephanie, as she tries to track down her newly made friend, Emily (Lively), who mysteriously disappears shortly after they get to know one another. headtopics.com

7 Tell No One Tell No One is a French mystery thriller film that follows a man's attempts to figure out what happened to his supposedly murdered wife while also trying to clear his name after being accused of a double homicide he knows nothing about. Tell No One has a riveting storyline with a wonderful pace that keeps the audience entertained until the very end.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.