Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Amazon Prime Video has a lot of great mystery movies, but subscribers may have to sift through them to find the streaming service's best offerings. Mystery movies can be some of the most thrilling types of entertainment, especially when they are well-crafted.
Prime Video stays stocked with mystery movies because of these advantages, ensuring that fans of this genre have a solid selection to choose from. The popularity of this category also means there is a wide range of quality in the world of mystery movies, which is reflected by the catalog of any given streaming service.
8 A Simple Favor A Simple Favor is another one of the best mystery movies available on Prime Video, and it's got the star power of Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively. A Simple Favor follows Kendrick's vlogger, Stephanie, as she tries to track down her newly made friend, Emily (Lively), who mysteriously disappears shortly after they get to know one another.
7 Tell No One Tell No One is a French mystery thriller film that follows a man's attempts to figure out what happened to his supposedly murdered wife while also trying to clear his name after being accused of a double homicide he knows nothing about. Tell No One has a riveting storyline with a wonderful pace that keeps the audience entertained until the very end.