Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Halloween Ends is one of the most controversial films in the iconic horror franchise, and while the $105 million box office disappointment was initially met with poor reception, was it really that bad? Halloween Ends came out one year ago in October 2022, with the film wrapping up David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot trilogy.
Halloween Ends is the final entry in the Halloween reboot trilogy, which itself retconned all of the Halloween sequels and directly followed up on John Carpenter's 1978 original. Halloween Ends is set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, with Michael Myers having been missing for the previous few Halloweens.
Halloween Ends Bad Reception Explained The Halloween reboot trilogy had a pretty poor time in the critical marketplace, with none of the films being met with overwhelming positive reviews. Reviews for Halloween 2018 were ok, but the same can't be said for Halloween Kills or the subject of this analysis, 2022's Halloween Ends.
Fans and critics had many problems with Halloween Ends, but they mostly are due to Michael Myers' connection to Corey Cunningham. In the film, Corey begins making a name for himself as a masked killer in Haddonfield, with him even acting as Michael Myers' sidekick at some points. Corey was arguably the main character in the film, which was a point of contention with fans.