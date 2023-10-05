Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Halloween Ends is one of the most controversial films in the iconic horror franchise, and while the $105 million box office disappointment was initially met with poor reception, was it really that bad? Halloween Ends came out one year ago in October 2022, with the film wrapping up David Gordon Green's Halloween reboot trilogy.

Halloween Ends is the final entry in the Halloween reboot trilogy, which itself retconned all of the Halloween sequels and directly followed up on John Carpenter's 1978 original. Halloween Ends is set four years after the events of Halloween Kills, with Michael Myers having been missing for the previous few Halloweens.

Halloween Ends Bad Reception Explained The Halloween reboot trilogy had a pretty poor time in the critical marketplace, with none of the films being met with overwhelming positive reviews. Reviews for Halloween 2018 were ok, but the same can't be said for Halloween Kills or the subject of this analysis, 2022's Halloween Ends. headtopics.com

Fans and critics had many problems with Halloween Ends, but they mostly are due to Michael Myers' connection to Corey Cunningham. In the film, Corey begins making a name for himself as a masked killer in Haddonfield, with him even acting as Michael Myers' sidekick at some points. Corey was arguably the main character in the film, which was a point of contention with fans.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.