Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

For Amazon Prime Video subscribers looking for a thriller movie, there are plenty of options on the platform. Thriller films can spread across different genres, from superhero films to horror to intense action movies.
Prime Video has a section for thriller films on the site, though there are a number of low-budget and mediocre offerings to weed through. The best thrillers to watch tend to include all-star casts and directors.
10 Burning (2018) Burning is a psychological thriller from South Korean writer and director Lee Chang-dong. The film follows a young man, Jong-su, who runs into his childhood friend, Hae-mi. Hae-mi introduces Jong-su to a mysterious man she's met named Ben, who Jong-su is suspicious of. This leads him to believe that his friend is in danger.
9 Sicario (2015) Directed by Denis Villeneuve and written by Taylor Sheridan, Sicario is an excellent action/thriller film. The movie follows Emily Blunt as Kate Mercy, an FBI agent who's recruited to a team tasked with taking out a powerful cartel boss. The film is beautifully shot and well-written, as one would expect from the writer/director duo that made it happen.
8 Mother (2010) South Korean cinema gained a ton of popularity from the 2019 film Parasite. There are a number of other great psychological thrillers to explore from South Korean directors, including Bong Joon-ho's other movies. Bong Joon-ho's Mother is the best example currently available to stream on Prime Video.