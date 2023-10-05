Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Quick Links Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A Rick and Morty movie has been discussed almost since the shows debut back in 2013, both as a spinoff of the show and a live-action reimaging. While none of these ideas have reached the stage of development yet, there’s still be discussions about the possibility of a feature-length Rick and Morty adventure.
There have been several ideas for a Rick and Morty movie floated in the past by Dan Harmon, who created the show with Roiland but has been its main driving force for several years. The possibility of Rick and Morty getting a film adventure, be it on the big screen or as a double-length episode, hasn’t been ruled out by any of the Rick and Morty creative team, either.
Most Recent Rick And Morty Movie News The most recent news surrounding a possible Rick and Morty movie came on September 27, 2023. Dan Harmon gave an update on the Rick and Morty movie’s prospects. Surprisingly, Harmon revealed that conversations about a Rick and Morty movie were happening with studios prior to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes commenting earlier in the year. headtopics.com
The Rick and Morty co-creator revealed that a movie would be like a “super episode” akin to the likes of South Park: Bigger, Longer, Uncut. Now that the WGA strike has ended and SAG-AFTRA are expected to resolve their dispute with the AMPTP soon it’s possible that a Rick and Morty movie confirmation may actually arrive in the future after nearly a decade.