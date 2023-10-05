Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Assassin's Creed Mirage has been a return to the franchise's roots, with a smaller, more stealth-focused title set in a stunning recreation of Baghdad in the year 861.

Assasin's Creed Mirage's story brings the series back by returning to the Middle East. Many years before Altair's story in the first Assassin's Creed, which took place during the Third Crusade in the Holy Land (modern-day Israel, Palestine, and Syria), a 17-year-old Basim worked alongside his mentor, Roshan.

This comparison was presumably intended to point out a difference between the scale of Assassin's Creed Mirage and the massive maps of the franchise's last three mainline entries, Origins, Odyssey, and Valhalla. headtopics.com

While this change has received praise from many, there are members of the Assassin's Creed fandom who have complained that these games feel too large for their own good and would rather see the series return to its roots.

This led YouTuber DG VFX to make calculations using gameplay footage objective markers. According to these calculations, Assassin's Creed Mirage's total map size is 45 km², with the playable area being 13 km². headtopics.com

