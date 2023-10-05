Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and other politicians appear in a Trainspotting parody that retargets the movie's iconic opening satire to perfection.

Following recent policy announcements made during the UK Conservative Party Conference that included the scrapping of the high-speed railway construction project HS2, PoliticsJOE has taken inspiration from the controversial decision and reimagined Trainspotting's recognizable opening sequences with Sunak and former Conservative Prime Ministers Liz Truss, Boris Johnson, Theresa May, and David...

In Sunak's new monologue, the current Prime Minister looks back on his own tenure full of inconsistent policies and lobbying accusations, alongside other recent controversies, including Truss's short tenure, Johnson's neglectful mismanagement of the COVID-19 pandemic, May's handling of the Windrush Scandal, and Cameron's Black Mirror-Esque Pig scandal. headtopics.com

How The Trainspotting Parody Depicts The Current State Of The UK's Conservative Party PoliticsJOE's history of biting political pop culture mashups extends far beyond their recent Trainspotting parody. The channel has approached major political events with many parodies of iconic songs and television shows.

