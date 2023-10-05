SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka’s season 1 finale was jam-packed with lore details and action sequences, but one of the more puzzling aspects of Ahsoka episode 8 was what happened to Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth.

The Nightsisters of Dathomir were a race of witches who used magick to tap into the Force. However, their power resided in the dark side, though their magick remained unattainable for figures like Emperor Palpatine.

The Nightsister Great Mothers Infused Morgan With The Dark Side Ahsoka episode 8 showed the Great Mothers reward Morgan Elsbeth with the “gift of shadows.” Morgan’s face was altered during the ceremony, with her eyes becoming all black. The Great Mothers essentially infused Morgan with ichor, which is also known as the power of the dark side. headtopics.com

It's known from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels that the Nightsisters of Dathomir, even after death, can affect the living world. Not only can the dead be resurrected—which was seen with the Night Troopers in Ahsoka episode 8—but the deceased Nightsisters can also possess living beings.

The Blade of Talzin also contributed to Morgan Elsbeth’s growth of power. With the sword being a relic of the Nightsisters, she was able to quickly master the weapon that appeared with green flames on the metal blade. While the Blade of Talzin is not a lightsaber, it could deflect the Jedi weapon like beskar and even cut through one of Ahsoka's hilts. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.