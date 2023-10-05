Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka’s season 1 finale was jam-packed with lore details and action sequences, but one of the more puzzling aspects of Ahsoka episode 8 was what happened to Nightsister Morgan Elsbeth.
The Nightsisters of Dathomir were a race of witches who used magick to tap into the Force. However, their power resided in the dark side, though their magick remained unattainable for figures like Emperor Palpatine.
The Nightsister Great Mothers Infused Morgan With The Dark Side Ahsoka episode 8 showed the Great Mothers reward Morgan Elsbeth with the "gift of shadows." Morgan's face was altered during the ceremony, with her eyes becoming all black. The Great Mothers essentially infused Morgan with ichor, which is also known as the power of the dark side.
It's known from Star Wars: The Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels that the Nightsisters of Dathomir, even after death, can affect the living world. Not only can the dead be resurrected—which was seen with the Night Troopers in Ahsoka episode 8—but the deceased Nightsisters can also possess living beings.
The Blade of Talzin also contributed to Morgan Elsbeth's growth of power. With the sword being a relic of the Nightsisters, she was able to quickly master the weapon that appeared with green flames on the metal blade. While the Blade of Talzin is not a lightsaber, it could deflect the Jedi weapon like beskar and even cut through one of Ahsoka's hilts.