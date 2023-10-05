Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

After several movies displayed just how unpredictable the vicious Deadites can be when torturing their victims, one Evil Dead Rise line finally revealed what their motivation is. With few exceptions, the living victims of Deadites eventually die in gruesome fashion, and it's fairly clear that they have the ability to kill their victims whenever they want.
As the Evil Dead franchise has evolved, the Deadite behavior has ranged from almost silly to extremely disturbing, but the common thread is their completely unpredictable nature.
Evil Dead Rise Reveals Deadites Want 'Chaos' The recordings of the priest found with the Naturom Demonto in the vault at the outset of Evil Dead Rise revealed the true intention of the Deadites chaos. As the priest, voiced by Evil Dead franchise star Bruce Campbell, describes, a Deadite "takes its pleasure in creating terror through total chaos.
This explains most of the actions of the Deadites, and why they even go so far as to possess already-dead individuals. Rotting their victims from the inside out, appearing uninfected to deceive others, and the group-merging seen at the climax of Evil Dead Rise are all tricks that Deadites use to sow fear and chaos in whatever environment they happen to invade.
One of the best examples occurs in Evil Dead Rise itself. The Ellie, Danny, and Bridget Deadites literally melt their bodies together to create a monstrous entity known as The Marauder, which is unlike anything ever seen in the Evil Dead movies or TV show.