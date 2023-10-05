Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning! This article contains spoilers for Immortal Thor #2 Thor wields a power few other characters in the Marvel Universe can even understand, let alone match, and his all-new abilities only reinforces that assertion, as Thor debuts powers that would have assuredly redefined his MCU journey.

Thor Odinson is currently the All-Father and the King of Asgard in Marvel Comics continuity, though he’s made it clear on many occasions that he considers Midgard - or, Earth - to be just as much a home to him as Asgard, with Thor's Avengers membership being a key reason as to why. The same is true for Thor in the MCU.

Thor-Knowledge Can Bend Time & Space To Fix Destruction & Expel Threats In Immortal Thor #2 by Al Ewing and Martín Cóccolo, Thor is in New York City facing-off against an elder god who exists outside the Ten Realms, one of immense power and fury: Toranos. It was clear since the battle began that Thor was no match for Toranos, even with the Odin-Power. headtopics.com

This ability would have been perfect for dealing with the Chitauri in The Avengers, or Ultron in Age of Ultron, or even Thanos in Infinity War (indeed, Thor faced Thanos before any other Avenger in that film).

If the God of Thunder had access to the Thor-Knowledge in the MCU, then his entire journey would have been altered, as every villain he faced would have been vanquished incredibly quickly. headtopics.com

