Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

In a thrilling announcement, DC Comics has revealed that Elizabeth Marston Prince's Trinity - the daughter of Wonder Woman from a future timeline - will soon headline her very own solo comic. Diana’s daughter made her memorable debut this past summer and was met with an enthusiastic reception from fans that has resulted in a one-shot special that promises to be an instant classic.

According to solicitation information shared by Popverse, Trinity's standalone adventure is set to kick off this January with a highly-anticipated one-shot issue, Trinity Special #1.

Wonder Woman's Daughter Trinity, in Her Own Comic Special Close The comic will also feature a reprinting of Trinity's first appearance in Wonder Woman #800 - by Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad, Cully Hamnerand, and others - and her hilarious adventures with her Super Son babysitters, Jon Kent and Damian Wayne.

Featuring DC’s brightest new star, Trinity! Discover Lizzie’s earliest adventures as she takes the world of heroes by storm! Reprinting the character’s first appearance alongside hilarious tales of the little Amazon and her Super Son babysitters, this special will be an instant classic for fans old and new.

The addition of Trinity would undoubtedly have a profound impact on the superhero community, offering a rich tapestry of fresh narratives and character interactions for DC to delve into. If Lizzie does indeed become part of main continuity, it could forever alter Diana's character, as the Amazonian Princess grapples with her most unexpected challenge yet: motherhood.

