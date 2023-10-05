Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

This Fall season Crunchyroll has started releasing episodes for MF Ghost and Overtake! The Man Who Races, giving audiences not one but two racing anime shows after years without them. The genre hasn't had much representation in recent years, so it would be a waste to skip out on either while they're airing.

It's been nearly a decade since Initial D's last season was broadcast, and since then car shows have been a minority and out of sight. It's, therefore, surprising to have two different racing shows turn up this season. But this only means there is no better opportunity to see what the genre has to offer to new audiences.

Nonetheless, despite their differences, they both have the same appeal all racing anime have: stories about underdogs who rise to the challenge and prove that anyone can be a winner. Sadly, there doesn't seem to be much interest in sports cars and hot rods these days, save as window dressing, not unlike MF Ghost's bemoaned future that belongs to self-driving electric cars. headtopics.com

