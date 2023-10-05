Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The two biggest publishers in comic books might be rivals, but DC Comics and Marvel actually co-own several characters. Fans may recall the ambitious DC vs. Marvel/Marvel vs. DC crossover that resulted in the creation of Amalgam Comics, a joint imprint co-owned by the Big Two.
15 King Lizard King Lizard takes the ferocity and voracious nature of King Shark and fuses it with the terrifying and tragic aspects of the Lizard. Unlike the Marvel Universe’s Lizard, King Lizard isn’t secretly Curt Conners’ alter ego. Conners created the beast for Project Cadmus.
13 Bat-Thing What could be more tragic than the existence of Batman’s long-suffering villain Man-Bat? A doppelganger that fuses him with Man-Thing of course. This version of the villain was dying and experimented on himself in a radical attempt to save his life using a combination of plant and animal DNA. headtopics.com
11 Lobo the Duck Howard the Duck might not be the meanest or most uncouth hero around, but what happens if he’s fused with someone like Lobo? The answer is Lobo the Duck, a hyper-violent, hard-drinking bounty hunter who utilizes every weapon at his disposal to see a job through.
9 The Two-Faced Goblin Norman Osborn and Harvey Dent share a tragic similarity: They’re both haunted by villainous alter egos that often take over. Amalgam Comics played on this similarity by creating the Two-Faced Goblin, a combination of Spider-Man and Batman’s iconic foes. headtopics.com