Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Gen V has a hidden reference to a 43-year-old Stephen King story that makes one main character's powers a lot darker. Serving as a spin-off to Amazon's adaptation of The Boys' comics, Gen V drifts away from the source material by adding new characters and storylines to the mix.

For instance, the spin-off series not only briefly hints that Homelander is facing legal charges for his public act of violence from The Boys season 3's ending moments but also reveals how The Seven has two empty spots following Queen Maeve and Starlight's season 3 departure.

Both characters also experience severe symptoms when they use their powers beyond a limit. While Firstarter's Andy gets nosebleeds, Cate's eyes turn red with blood clots. As Gen V establishes towards the end of episode 2, Cate suffers from brain damage if she does not use her abilities carefully. headtopics.com

Gen V's Stephen King Reference Proves The Dark Reality Of Cate's Powers Gen V's references to Stephen King's Firestarter prove that, like Andy, Cate will always carry the heavy burden of internal conflict concerning the ethics of controlling and manipulating others.

