The hunt for a Ditto in Pokémon GO is one of patience, luck, and travel. Dittos don't appear like most Pokémon. In fact, when you're out walking, you won't see a single Ditto. Dittos disguise themselves as a different set of Pokémon every month. If you're lucky, one of these Pokémon will transform into a Ditto after capture.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Shiny Dittos are even rarer than their regular counterparts. If you catch a shiny Pokémon, it is guaranteed to not be a Ditto. Shiny Dittos have the same disguises as regular Dittos. The shiny spawn rates for a Ditto are about equal to those of rare spawns. There are eight different Pokémon that could secretly be Ditto.

All Pokémon That Could Secretly Be Ditto Ditto's disguises are spread between generations 1 through 6, with two Pokémon in Generation 1 and two in Generation 5. Nintendo last updated Ditto's disguise list during the March 2023 Let's GO/Team GO Rocket Takeover. Each copy behaves under the same rules as a real Pokémon of its type, despite being a Ditto. headtopics.com

The two Generation 1 Pokémon that Ditto likes to disguise itself as are Diglett and Grimer. As Generation 1 Pokémon, both of these are common in the wild and easy to track. Diglett is the safer bet of the pair, as it loves to spawn in wide-open spaces. This makes it easy for more players to catch Digletts and maybe find their first Ditto.

Read more:

screenrant »

Pokemon GO: Best Pokemon To Catch & Train During Adventures Abound SeasonGet those Paldea mons! Look out for these Pokemon in Pokemon Go during the Adventures Abound Season.

I Would Feel Too Greedy If I Didn't Share These 20 Target ProductsWhen you see something you gotta say something.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.