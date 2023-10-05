Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Hangover features some of its best content during the movie's credits, but are The Hangover photos at the end real? It may seem like the movie is over once the credits start rolling, but in fact, some of the funniest parts of the film happen through a collection of hilarious photos documenting the crazy night had by the...

The biggest plot point of the original The Hangover is that Galifianakis' character, Alan, drugs the group, which leads them to forget everything they did during the night of the bachelor party.

Out of the many pictures in the end credits, one stands out for its graphic nature. In it, Zach Galifianakis' character is supposed to be in a sexual situation with an older woman. The photo is pretty explicit, and yet this, too, was entirely real. Galifianakis noted, "I got talked into it. I offered Todd's assistant $1,000 if he could convince Todd not to have that in the movie. headtopics.com

Where Were The Hangover End Credits Photos Taken? While the end credits photos are genuine, they were also taken in Las Vegas during the filming of The Hangover. This means that the cast and director went out into the city, most likely after a day of shooting, and took the photos amid plenty of real people going about their lives in Las Vegas, even potentially getting passersby to participate.

