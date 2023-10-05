Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The new TV shows and movies arriving on Netflix in October 2023 will certainly get subscribers excited, as one again the steaming platform is offering a plethora of titles across an incredibly diverse range of genres.

October 1 As is often the case, the first of the month sees the most new additions to Netflix arriving. October 1 will feature the arrival of a number of popular movies with perhaps the most exciting being the first four Mission: Impossible movies.

October 3 A new stand-up comedy special on Netflix premieres on October 3. Beth Stelling: If You Didn’t Want Me Then is the latest from hilarious comedian Beth Stelling. Taking a laid back approach to the unusual problems in her life, Stelling is an easy personality to hang out with as she has the audience laughing out loud. headtopics.com

October 5 One of Netflix’s biggest international titles returns on October 5. The third season of the crime series Lupin sees the return of Omar Sy as the international thief. There has been a long wait for Lupin season 3 but the series looks to return with some exciting storylines and some old enemies resurfacing.

October 9 A trio of very different titles arrive on Netflix on October 9. After is the romance story based on the novel by Anna Todd. It stars Josephine Langford as a talented and promising student whose future ambitions are thrown into question when she begins a relationship with a troubled fellow student (Hero Fiennes Tiffin). It's perfect to watch ahead of 2023's After Everything. headtopics.com

