Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Chris Hemsworth’s Hulk Hogan biopic gets an update from the real-life wrestler. Making a name for himself notably as Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Hemsworth was set to take on legendary wrestler Hulk Hogan in an upcoming biopic.

Hulk Hogan now has an update concerning the project. Hogan told Comicbook.com that Netflix no longer has the “life rights” to Hogan due to an unfortunately timed “business situation.” Hogan still remains hopeful that “Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play.

"It was a situation where business-wise, Netflix kind of missed the date as far as a business situation. I had a choice at that time to switch gears. My life rights and stuff are somewhere else now and there's a lot of things that are getting ready to happen. Hopefully, [director] Todd Phillips and Chris Hemsworth will still want to play, there's still a huge opportunity there. headtopics.com

How This Update Impacts The Hulk Hogan Biopic This failed business arrangement is bad news for the production of the Hulk Hogan movie. His update confirms previous pessimistic views about the Hulk Hogan movie set forth by Hemsworth, who claimed that “a lot of things need to come together” for the movie to take off the ground.

