Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

The beloved creator of genre-shaping comics such as Watchmen and V for Vendetta, Alan Moore famously left superheroes - and ultimately the entire comics industry - behind, moving on from the medium he helped define to embrace prose writing in projects such as Jerusalem and the recently released Illuminations, now available in paperback...

So, I thought, ‘I want to write something that is a tribute to the Beats and also is talking honestly about the other side of the Beat experience,’ you know, that it wasn’t a bundle of laughs for the women. Carolyn Cassidy had said in a couple of her books, and Joyce Johnson. The '60s, immediately after the Beat era, the psychedelic movement that I came from, that treated women appallingly.

This is sounding like another version of John Constantine writers meeting the character in the real world. Alan Moore: You have to remember that most of Jerusalem actually happened. I mean, it’s the story of my family, although I have been liberal and made up some things. But, basically, Snowy Vernall was my great-grandfather on my father’s side. headtopics.com

Yeah, in Jerusalem's 'A Host of Angles.' The prose is very structured and fine in that chapter, but then after that moment, everything starts spinning out of control throughout the rest of the book. Alan Moore on His Northampton Epic, Jerusalem Let me ask you about Book 2 of Jerusalem, 'Mansoul,' because it was such a surprise.

