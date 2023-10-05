Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Alice in Borderland season 3's new revelations about the Joker card confirm that season 2's ending was a lie. Based on Haro Aso's manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland easily ranks among the best manga/anime live-action adaptations.
Perhaps that is the reason why, despite having a conclusive ending that wraps the original manga's content, Alice in the Borderland is returning with season 3. Most details surrounding the new season's character beats and narrative elements are still under the covers.
In the closing scene, the camera focuses on a table of playing cards. One by one, all cards blow away, symbolizing how Alice in Borderland's characters have beaten all games and game masters. However, one card remains on the table: The Joker.
What Alice In Borderland Season 3’s Joker Game Could Be A promotional image for Alice in Borderland has already confirmed that the Joker will be instrumental to its storyline, which is in tandem with season 2's ending moments.
Since the Netflix live-action adaptation has run out of source material content to adapt, it will follow an original storyline in season 3. Alice in Borderland season 2's Joker setup and the promotional image also seemingly confirm that the Joker will serve as the "final boss" in the games, whom Arisu, Usagi, and the group will have to defeat to finally find freedom.