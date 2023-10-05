Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Alice in Borderland season 3's new revelations about the Joker card confirm that season 2's ending was a lie. Based on Haro Aso's manga of the same name, Alice in Borderland easily ranks among the best manga/anime live-action adaptations.

Perhaps that is the reason why, despite having a conclusive ending that wraps the original manga's content, Alice in the Borderland is returning with season 3. Most details surrounding the new season's character beats and narrative elements are still under the covers.

In the closing scene, the camera focuses on a table of playing cards. One by one, all cards blow away, symbolizing how Alice in Borderland's characters have beaten all games and game masters. However, one card remains on the table: The Joker. headtopics.com

What Alice In Borderland Season 3’s Joker Game Could Be A promotional image for Alice in Borderland has already confirmed that the Joker will be instrumental to its storyline, which is in tandem with season 2's ending moments.

Since the Netflix live-action adaptation has run out of source material content to adapt, it will follow an original storyline in season 3. Alice in Borderland season 2's Joker setup and the promotional image also seemingly confirm that the Joker will serve as the "final boss" in the games, whom Arisu, Usagi, and the group will have to defeat to finally find freedom. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.