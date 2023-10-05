Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Thing prequel director Matthijs van Heijningen Jr. reveals what the story would have been if he had gotten to make a follow-up to his John Carpenter prequel.

In a recent exchange with SyFy, Heijningen reveals that he had planned to make a follow-up movie taking place after the events of The Thing prequel's ending. The director teases how Winstead's Kate would have taken center stage in the story, with a very different location from either of the first two movies.

"We fantasized about a sequel. Kate would escape and would be picked up at sea and tries to warn the world at an oil platform near the South Pole. The monster would break loose on the the rig. I liked the oil rig mayhem idea. headtopics.com

"The Carpenter version was so good and a lot of fans were almost offended by the prequel and didn’t see the necessity for a follow-up. But now I fully understand that it was a bit early."Why The Thing Prequel Was A Disappointment Carpenter is responsible for some truly classic films, including Halloween and Escape from New York, and The Thing is certainly among them.

One major gripe that audiences had about The Thing prequel is its reliance on CGI over practical effects. The digital effects made the action, scares, and gore feel less impactful than what was featured in Carpenter's original, with the practical effects giving the movie a more visceral quality. headtopics.com

Another common complaint is that 2011's The Thing falls into a murky middle ground between prequel and remake, committing to neither one wholeheartedly. Winstead's character is not often cited as one of The Thing prequel's problems, however, meaning it's possible that another film could have succeeded with her as the protagonist.

