Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Halloween Ends director David Gordon Green defends the trilogy-capping horror sequel after divisive reaction to the movie.
With his newest franchise horror film The Exorcist: Believer about to release, Green recently recounted the reaction to Halloween Ends and defended the way he handled the film. Speaking to Josh Horowitz on Happy Sad Confused, Green admitted the movie was divisive, but said he’s proud of what he accomplished nonetheless, and declared he ultimately doesn’t feel beholden to audiences or critics.
Halloween 3 for example. Very divisive. People can feel the way they want to do. I was so excited to tell that story. I'm thrilled with the outcome of it. So as far as I got to check the boxes...on my bucket list of creations, I got to do it. It has its challenges in the universe, but so be it. … And if you're comfortable as an artist with that and that's enough, you're okay.
Halloween Ends Had Good Ideas, But Didn’t Come Together Green’s decision to sideline Laurie Strode for much of Halloween Ends, delaying the expected confrontation between her and her eternal nemesis Michael Myers in favor of tracking Corey Cunningham’s struggles and ultimate turn to evil, was not a bad one on its face.