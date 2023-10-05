Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Warning: Spoilers for Blade #3!Besides his teammate the Hulk, Blade may have just solidified himself as the angriest Avenger. As he tries to figure out how to combat his biggest challenge yet, the Adana, Blade and his new sidekick Rotha take a detour to save his ex-partner and current arms dealer, Tulip, after she's captured by a supernatural mob boss, Lord Daido.
Blade #3 by Bryan Hill, Elena Casagrande, Valentina Pinti, KJ Diaz, and VC's Cory Petit picks up exactly where the last one left off. Along his quest to defeat the Adana, Blade is trapped in the mind-controlling enthrall of the villainous Lord Daido.
Voicing everyone's confusion, Lord Daido begs to ask how Blade is able to resist his influence. Simply put, Blade answers, "Same way I always do it. I get ******* pissed." Blade's Hulk-Like Anger This wouldn't be the first time that being angry for Blade proved to come in handy for the Daywalker. Earlier this year, the Avengers Beyond series established that Blade uses his anger to make himself a better fighter.
In the Marvel Universe, it's hard to consider the power of anger and not think about the Hulk. Anger literally provokes Bruce Banner to transform into a lean, green giant and depending on how that anger continues to escalate, anger only makes the Hulk even more dangerous.