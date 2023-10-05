SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary On Wednesday, October 4th, Quantum Leap made its grand return to NBC, solidifying the unfortunate, yet inevitable fact that Ben Song won't be returning home anytime soon.

Chris Grismer: I wasn't a part of making those decisions, but Martin and Dean, our amazing showrunners, came up with this concept. I'm not sure exactly how they came there, but Martin is a huge fan of those kinds of movies, and he wrote the episode, so I assume that that played a big part of it.

I wouldn’t say Quantum is super similar to Manifest, but there are some similar elements. What do you feel her character added to the premiere? Chris Grismer: I don't know how much I can say about how we did things, but I was involved in a lot of it. There was a lot of planning. Martin, the showrunner, who wrote the episode, was heavily involved. He wanted to do things with John Terlesky, the director, in a certain way, and he wanted to do it in a way that they would have done it in a movie from the '90s like this. headtopics.com

Since you've been with the show from the beginning, do you know if a time jump was always a part of the plan? Chris Grismer: Yeah. I find it interesting—the idea of a couple experiencing time in a different way. What does that do? Obviously, it's almost an impossible situation, but we get to watch them figure out what it means for them.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Patrick Stewart reveals which classic episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation remains his favorite Star Trek story.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The pining gentleman pirate Stede Bonnet and a heartbroken Ed "Blackbeard" Teach return in Our Flag Means Death season 2's three-episode premiere.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Dubbed one of the most successful pirates in history, Zheng Yi Sao is the latest true iconic figure to appear in the series Our Flag Means Death.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Wonka's MPAA rating has finally been released, revealing that the Charlie and the Chocolate Factory prequel features some surprising violent moments.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.All three One Chicago shows - Chicago Fire, Chicago P.D., and Chicago Med - re-open their writers' rooms following the WGA strike's conclusion.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.