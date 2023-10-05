Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Star Trek and rapper Scott Mescudi, AKA Kid Cudi, unveil the details of their multi-faceted collaboration entitled "Boldly Be." On Star Trek Day in September, the partnership between Kid Cudi was announced, and the full range of the "Boldly Be" campaign is now revealed.

Kid Cudi will launch an original song inspired by Star Trek titled “Heaven’s Galaxy" on October 12th, the first day of New York Comic Con. “Heavens Galaxy” was written by Cudi, produced by longtime collaborator Dot Da Genius, and inspired by Cudi’s own Star Trek fandom. The new track will be available beginning Thursday, Oct. 12 on all streaming platforms.

Star Trek x Kid Cudi: Mirror Mayhem involves Star Trek-themed missions such as beaming down to explore, discover, and defend Veda. Join with other Starfleet recruits to work together with Captain Skyles to uncover the source of this musical malady and restore the harmony of Vada. An immersive Fortnite gaming experience, Star Trek x Kid Cudi: Mirror Mayhem will launch later in October. headtopics.com

Close Star Trek x Kid Cudi's "Boldly Be" collaboration is an exciting part of Star Trek's presence at New York Comic Con, which will include a Star Trek Universe panel on Saturday, October 14th.

