Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Warning! This article contains SPOILERS for The Winter King episode 5 & the book by Bernard Cornwell!

Summary ​​MGM+'s new clip of Arthur and Guinevere's introduction in The Winter King episode 6 teases big changes to the couple's romance from the books.

In a new clip from MGM+ teasing The Winter King episode 6, Iain De Caestecker’s King Arthur meets Guinevere, who plays a significant role in the titular character’s story in the legends and books. The clip reveals that the main character King Arthur encounters Guinevere by a river at night, with the Princess speaking about Arthur without realizing that he is, in fact, who she’s talking to. headtopics.com

The Winter King Episode 6 Clip Hints At Changing How Arthur & Guinevere Meet Surprisingly, The Winter King episode 6’s teaser clip suggests that the MGM+ streaming series will be adjusting the manner in which Arthur and Guinevere first lay eyes on each other.

However, while the book made Arthur and Guinevere’s first meeting a love-at-first-sight moment at his betrothal, The Winter King series indicates that his attraction to her will be underscored by their chemistry and conversation by the river. Such an encounter certainly increases the drama of Arthur and Guinevere’s whirlwind romance. headtopics.com

