Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Avatar: The Way of Water, or Avatar 2, is James Cameron's long-awaited 2022 sequel to his 2009 hit, and those looking to return to Pandora on smaller screens don't have to search far.

Just like its predecessor, Avatar 2 broke major box office records. It became the third highest-grossing film of all time, made even more surprising by the effect the COVID-19 pandemic had on theatergoing. The movie also earned Academy Award nominations for Best Picture, Best Sound, and Best Production Design, and won for Best Visual Effects.

Max subscribers are also able to stream Avatar 2 since it too arrived on the streaming service on June 7, 2023. headtopics.com

In Latin America, Max is available in Anguilla, Antigua & Barbuda, Argentina, Aruba, Bahamas, Barbados, Belize, Bolivia, Brazil, British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Curaçao, Dominica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Grenada, Guatemala, Guyana, Haiti, Honduras, Jamaica, Mexico, Montserrat, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Saint Kitts and Nevis,...

The service is also available as HBO Go in some select South East Asian nations. The packages for HBO Max include with ads for $9.99/month or $99.99/year, Ad-Free for $15.99/month or $149.99/year, and Ultimate Ad-Free for $19.99/month or $199.99/year. These prices are in US dollars. headtopics.com

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.