Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The differences in the suit-up VFX between Ezra Miller's Barry Allen from The Flash in the DCEU and Grant Gustin's Barry from the Arrowverse's The Flash series are made clear in a new side-by-side video.

On Twitter, @HeroesUnbound shared a side-by-side video of Miller and Gustin's Barry Allens suiting up, asking DC fans, "Who did it better?" The comparison makes sense, as despite The Flash movie's multiverse storyline leading to some awful-looking CGI cameos, the VFX employed during Barry's suit-up scene in question looks great. Miller's version of The Flash starts glowing with blue electricity before quickly suiting up amid a burst of lightning.

Why The Flash Costume Suit-Ups Are So Different There are some similarities between the DCEU and the Arrowverse's takes on The Flash's suit, such as one of The Flash movie's Easter Eggs being that his suit is also stored in the comics' The Flash ring like Gustin's. However, the heroes' suit-up sequences are very different. headtopics.com

The Flash movie's suit-up scene has a larger scale, with more intricate VFX involved. That happens in part due to the DCEU film having a bigger budget for its VFX — which weirdly didn't always translate to quality CGI — but also because of director Andy Muschietti's vision for the hero.

Read more:

screenrant »

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.One Piece showrunner Matt Owens offers a positive update for Jamie Lee Curtis' campaign to play the character Kureha in season 2 of the show.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.From laugh-inducing rom-coms to tearjerking dramas, there is no shortage of compelling romance movies available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The Drew Barrymore Show's WGA writers have turned down offers to return after the show nearly resumed without them during the WGA strike.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.The recently-released Void Rivals 4 has revealed that the Decepticons are in control of Cybertron, and the ramifications will be massive.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Amazon Prime Video has loads of fantastic movies in the action genre, but these 10 stand out as the best action flicks currently available on Prime.

Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.Liam Hemsworth has big shoes to fill as he steps in as Geralt of Rivia in The Witcher, but these 8 book moments can allow him to win fans over.