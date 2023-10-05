Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The differences in the suit-up VFX between Ezra Miller's Barry Allen from The Flash in the DCEU and Grant Gustin's Barry from the Arrowverse's The Flash series are made clear in a new side-by-side video.
On Twitter, @HeroesUnbound shared a side-by-side video of Miller and Gustin's Barry Allens suiting up, asking DC fans, "Who did it better?" The comparison makes sense, as despite The Flash movie's multiverse storyline leading to some awful-looking CGI cameos, the VFX employed during Barry's suit-up scene in question looks great. Miller's version of The Flash starts glowing with blue electricity before quickly suiting up amid a burst of lightning.
Why The Flash Costume Suit-Ups Are So Different There are some similarities between the DCEU and the Arrowverse's takes on The Flash's suit, such as one of The Flash movie's Easter Eggs being that his suit is also stored in the comics' The Flash ring like Gustin's. However, the heroes' suit-up sequences are very different. headtopics.com
The Flash movie's suit-up scene has a larger scale, with more intricate VFX involved. That happens in part due to the DCEU film having a bigger budget for its VFX — which weirdly didn't always translate to quality CGI — but also because of director Andy Muschietti's vision for the hero.