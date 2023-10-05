Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Assassin’s Creed Mirage is, by most accounts, a return to the kind of Assassin’s Creed gameplay that first captured imaginations and sparked interest in the franchise.

Brendan Angelides: In the sense of having another Ezio variation that was Middle Eastern… a makam-oriented variation of it; that was an intentional one. There's another Bureau variation that I did which is referenced from some other games. But aside from that, not really, to be honest.

Aside from that, logistically and pragmatically, the process was very different. There were a lot of layers, a lot of things having to loop and link back into each other, and one thing that was completely different than any kind of other score stuff was that the engine is always running the music in the background. It needs to be able to turn on at any point.

[We did] remote style recording of players from Egypt, Madrid, and Tunisia, and a handful of places. I just really wanted to make sure I worked with musicians that authentically represented the culture and came from those backgrounds, to be able to really let that voicing come through, and have it be something that was very distinct and authentic. headtopics.com

