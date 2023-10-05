Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Denis Villeneuve's Dune: Part Two has assembled a formidable cast as it continues to bring Frank Herbert's science fiction epic to life in an awe-inspiring way, but it's unclear if Jason Momoa's Duncan Idaho will return for the sequel.
Herbert's first Dune novel has been split up into two movies, with his second book Dune: Messiah capping off a planned trilogy. The first Dune ends with protagonist Paul and his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), marooned in the harsh, worm-infested desert of Arrakis after Paul's father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac), is captured.
It's no surprise that Momoa hasn't been confirmed among the Dune: Part Two cast, which includes returnees such as Timothée Chalamet and Rebecca Ferguson, as well as newcomers, such as Florence Pugh as Irulan. Momoa, meanwhile, has been in New Zealand filming the TV series Chief of War and is set to begin filming the Minecraft movie. headtopics.com
Frank Herbert actually resurrects the warrior multiple times in his books. In God Emperor of Dune, Paul's son Leto is a monstrous, half-worm, near-immortal ruler. For his personal protection ― as well as his amusement ― Leto Jnr uses cloning technology to make more and more Duncans, often eventually executing them when they try to assassinate their master.