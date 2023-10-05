Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

This article covers a developing story. Continue to check back with us as we will be adding more information as it becomes available. Director Chad Stahelski expands on his previous comments regarding the possibility of John Wick 5 and the franchise's future with Keanu Reeves. After three popular outings, Reeves' returned as the titular assassin for a fourth entry earlier this year.

Now, in a recent interview with Inverse, Stahelski clarifies how he and Reeves are approaching the prospect of John Wick 5, confirming that it's definitely not off the table. There are, however, several reasons why it's not yet a sure thing.

“I have notebooks and notebooks of shit behind me, John Wicks 5, 6, 7, 8, 9. We have ideas for days. We just don’t have the story locked. I have no interest in doing the cash grab of bringing John Wick back for something. Is he a character I like? Of course. And if I did a couple of John Wick movies, great. Keanu would do one again in a second if we had a good story. We leave that open-ended. headtopics.com

“Keanu and I are always interested in that, but we leave it hanging out there a little bit to figure out if we have something that we’d want to watch. Second, we have a studio that’s very enthusiastic and not just financially motivated, but they’re just interested in seeing what we could do with it. So, they’ve been super cool of us this year about branching off.

