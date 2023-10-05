Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Over the years Batman has assembled the Bat-Family to help him fight crime, but the Joker feels that this has diluted the idea of Batman, that, by opening himself up to a family, Batman has made himself weaker.
This shocking confession takes place in Batman #138 by Chip Zdarsky, Jorge Jiménez, Tomeu Morey, and Clayton Cowles. Batman has slowly been losing his mind to the corrupt personality of Zur-En-Arrh, and this finally reaches a boiling point when Batman admits that he has come to view his own Bat-Family as criminals.
He claims that his war on crime was always meant to be a one-man battle. Now that he's let others in his life, he believes that he's weaker, and he's not sure how to cut that weakness out. Ironically, this is something the Joker claimed years ago. headtopics.com
Batman Finally Admits He Resents the Bat-Family (or Does He?) Batman started out as a one-man war against crime; he let his own personal trauma fuel his fight, and he never thought he needed more than that.
The Joker has always been laser-focused on Batman; the only time the Joker has ever deviated from that obsession has been to hurt members of the Bat-Family (to get at Batman, of course). The most infamous example of this is when the Joker killed Jason Todd. headtopics.com