Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Invincible creator says that season 2 will dive into the cosmos more than the season 1. Debuting in 2021, Invincible is an animated series about teenage Mark Grayson living in the shadow of his father Nolan, aka Omni-Man, who is the most powerful superhero on the planet.

Ahead of the release of Invincible season 2, creator and executive producer Robert Kirkman teases the “expanding of the scope” of the show. Speaking with IGN, Kirkman said that the production would leap “more into the cosmic aspects of the show.

​​“We start to dip our toe more into the cosmic aspects of the show. I think that with Allen the Alien, and with all the talk of the Viltrumites, and with Nolan leaving the planet, there was definitely a sense that there was a larger story going on in Season 1. We're going to finally start to see more of that in Season 2. headtopics.com

Invincible Season 2's Changes Are Vast (But Welcome) Invincible is based on the Image Comics series of the same name, which is also co-created by Kirkman. In the comics, Invincible’s story does indeed expand rapidly when Nolan is kidnapped by aliens. After this, Mark Grayson begins to travel to other dimensions to save Earth’s fate, rapidly making the Invincible universe larger than Earth.

