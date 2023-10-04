Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT A Man of Steel reveal gives a whole new meaning to one of the DCEU movie's most controversial Superman scenes. Henry Cavill's debut as Superman in 2013's Man of Steel marked the start of the DCEU.
On Twitter, Man of Steel storyboard artist Jay Oliva shed a new light on one of the film's most controversial scenes. According to Oliva, there were no Metropolis citizens present during the scene where Superman dodges a tanker truck, and it hits a parking garage, which resulted in a massive explosion that could have killed anyone in the building.
Cavill's Superman should have been shown trying to save as many people as he can during the fight, or attempting to minimize the destruction to Metropolis, which didn't happen. That major Man of Steel criticism was recently addressed by Superman's new animated series.
While Man of Steel's ending became controversial in part due to the level of destruction Metropolis suffered and Superman's role in it, the movie's most divisive moment was certainly Clark killing General Zod. Having Superman, who has a strict no-kill rule in pretty much every adaptation, murder one of his biggest villains was a weird decision to start off the DCEU.