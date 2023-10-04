Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The X-Men have provided safe haven for mutants for decades. Since Charles Xavier put together the original team, those with the X-Gene have proven that they are stronger together. They’ve faced an endless onslaught of threats, yet even those poised to eliminate them entirely have failed, and Professor X knows why.

Marvel’s Voices: X-Men #1 – by Jan Baladuza, Marcelo Costa, and Neeraj Menon – offers insight into why mutantkind will always rise from the ashes. Experiencing a bout of nostalgia, Xavier muses that the X-Men bounce back, no matter what. Beneath all the pain they endure as a team and a species, there is an unbreakable connection that withstands everything thrown at them.The X-Men Always Stand Up For Their Own Professor X has seen generations of mutants come and go, along with all the passion and heartache they brought with them.

The X-Men Have Already Survived The Unthinkable In addition to banding together to face whatever may come, the X-Men have demonstrated the invaluable ability to create space for themselves. When there is no home for them, they make their own – whether that’s X-Mansion, Utopia, Limbo, or Krakoa. headtopics.com

Marvel Comics' mutants have dealt with the annihilation of Genosha by Cassandra Nova, repeated attacks on the school by anti-mutant extremist groups, the Inhumans’ deadly Terrigen clouds, and multiple events that left their population decimated. Now, Orchis’ attack on the Hellfire Gala and the subsequent death, injuries, and separation that followed, mark one more tragedy to overcome.

