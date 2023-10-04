Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Terminator 2: Judgment Day surprised the audience by having Arnold Schwarzenegger as a good Terminator, which paid off one casting idea for the first movie.
In a move intended to shock the audience, Terminator 2 brought Schwarzenegger’s Terminator back, now a model referred to as T-800, but instead of being the villain again, he was an ally of John (Edward Furlong) and Sarah Connor. The villain in Terminator 2 was T-1000 (Robert Patrick), a more advanced Terminator with shape-shifting abilities as it was composed of liquid metal.
Arnold Schwarzenegger Almost Played A Good Guy In The Terminator The original casting idea for The Terminator was to have Arnold Schwarzenegger play Kyle Reese, the Resistance fighter sent back in time to protect Sarah Connor and who would be the father of John Connor.
Cameron changed his mind after meeting with Schwarzenegger and decided to cast him as the Terminator, and Michael Biehn was cast as Kyle Reese.
Cameron originally planned for Terminator 2 to have two Terminators – one tasked with killing John Connor and another to protect him –, both played by Schwarzenegger (via The Ringer), and once they went for a good Terminator, they overcame the challenge of making him non-threatening by giving him the ability to learn and develop emotions.