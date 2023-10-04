Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Screen Rant is proud to present the exclusive trailer for Uncork'd Entertainment and Dark Abyss Productions' upcoming release, Monsternado. The horror film will be available on Digital and DVD beginning Tuesday, November 14th with a promise to sweep viewers off of their feet and into a storm of chaos.

The film is directed by Tyler James, who has served as a director, producer, and writer on several projects within the horror-thriller genre. A few of his most recent works include titles such as Mary Had a Little Lamb, Sky Monster, and Dinosaur Prison. In addition to Monsternado, James' film The Loch Ness Horror is also slated for a November release.

At almost double the parameters of a Category 5 hurricane, the tempest is whipping up waterspouts at 300 miles per hour. The film's logline reads "One helluva storm" which becomes apparent as characters are forced to defend themselves from creatures falling from the sky. headtopics.com

Uncork’d Entertainment was founded in 2012 by Keith Leopard and has distributed countless horror-thrillers throughout the years. Some of the company's more recent releases include Louis Mandylor-led film Breakout and Elizabeth Blake-Thomas' Hunt Club. However, viewers who are searching for additional creature features can turn to The Rise of the Beast and Kingdom of the Dinosaurs.

