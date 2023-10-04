Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Summary Ahsoka has seriously explained how one of the silliest Force movies in Star Wars' history can be achieved. More so than most other Star Wars projects of the Disney+ era of the franchise, Ahsoka has focused on the Jedi and their Force powers.

Obi-Wan Kenobi explored some history of the Jedi in Star Wars yet did not present anything entirely new regarding Force powers. With Ahsoka, this changed by bringing Force abilities such as Force echo and even Force empathy through Baylan Skoll to the screen.

Ahsoka Finally Explains How Double-Jumps Work In Canon The power in question is the ability to double-jump through the Force. Given the unexplainable nature of a double-jump, the move has often been relegated to appearing in Legends through video games and other mediums rather than live-action Star Wars. headtopics.com

With Ahsoka episode 8's Easter egg to the Force power, it actually gets somewhat of a serious canon explanation. In the episode, Ezra Bridger double-jumps across a huge gap to reach Grand Admiral Thrawn's ship but not without assistance from Sabine. Star Wars canon has explained a double-jump by a Jedi being given a Force push in midair by another Force-user or simply giving them self one.

