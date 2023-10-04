Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Pokémon anime has been running for almost 25 years, and over that time, some Pokémon have died throughout its run. While Pokémon is a generally light series, it does occasionally play with heavy themes and ideas.

Nevertheless, death still happens in the Pokémon franchise, even in the Pokémon anime, and several Pokémon that have died in it over the years. In addition to the main anime show, there are examples of Pokémon dying in other animated projects that will be discussed on this list.

Latios The fifth Pokémon movie, Pokémon Heroes, is centered around a Latios and Latias guarding the Soul Dew, a mystical item with the power to control the tides of the town of Alto Mare. When the Soul Dew was destroyed in the climax, a massive tidal wave was formed, and in order to save Alto Mare, Latios sacrificed himself to stop the tidal wave and create a new Soul Dew. headtopics.com

Hunter J’s Team The Diamond and Pearl series of the Pokémon anime introduced Hunter J, a recurring antagonist who hunted Pokémon and sold them on the black market. Near the end of the anime’s Team Galactic arc, J was hired by Team Galactic to capture Uxie, Mesprit, and Azelf as part of their plan to summon Dialga and Palkia.

