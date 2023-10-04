Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Warning: contains spoilers for G.O.D.S #1!
G.O.D.S. #1 is a trippy and mind-bending odyssey through the edges of the Marvel Universe. Announced months ago and shrouded in secrecy, G.O.D.S. promises to redefine the cosmic side of the Marvel Universe and the first issue makes good on this, taking readers on a thrill ride into a realm previously unseen, one where the stakes have never been higher or more deadly.
The Marvel Universe is replete with powerful cosmic beings, entities that exist beyond the perceptions of humanity and working on a scale few can conceptualize. The most powerful is the One-Above-All, essentially Marvel’s version of God. Below him is the Living Tribunal, an awe-inspiring character who acts as a cosmic judge. headtopics.com
G.O.D.S. Whisks Readers Through the Fringes of the Marvel Universe. G.O.D.S. #1 is written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Valerio Schiti. The extra-sized issue moves through various time periods, telling the story of Wyn and Aiko, a married couple who find themselves on different sides in a grand war.
G.O.D.S. Delivers the Goods G.O.D.S. #1 hits the ground running, setting up its many mysteries with a tight script from Hickman and career-best work from Schiti. As with most of Hickman’s work, G.O.D.S. is high-concept, and he throws ideas at the reader left and right. However, never once does it become overwhelming and only serves to heighten the book’s sense of mystery and awe. headtopics.com