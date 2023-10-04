Something went wrong. Please disable your blocker on Screen Rant.

Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT The Black Phone, a well-crafted horror movie driven by a compelling performance from Ethan Hawke in 2021 could get an unnecessary sequel when what it really needs is a prequel.

Derrickson has said that making The Black Phone 2 would depend on Ethan Hawke's return as The Grabber. It was one of the most arresting horror movies in recent years because of Hawke's chilling portrayal of the serial killer, but including him in is sequel would be concerning, particularly given the way the ending of The Black Phone.

The Black Phone 2 Would Ruin The Original Movie's Ending At the end of The Black Phone, Finney ends up killing The Grabber and escaping from his basement and right into Gwen's arms and a police escort. By all accounts The Grabber is very much deceased, and Finney gets closure with Gwen and his father, while The Grabber's victims are provided peace. headtopics.com

While The Grabber certainly deserves to stand in the pantheon of Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Freddy Krueger, and other recurring horror icons who relentlessly pursue their victims, The Black Phone doesn't set up a foundation for the return of Ethan Hawke's character.

